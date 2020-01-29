This is really hard to acknowledge, but Donald Trump was right. He said he could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot someone and nothing would happen to him. He’s above the law.
Republicans have put him there. I hope they can live with it.
How do Trump supporters reconcile the fact that he is “innocent” but he refuses to prove he is innocent? What could possibly cause an innocent man not to offer proof? Why would you allow any doubt that you are innocent if you could prove otherwise? Why not let your people who support you, who are part of the team that has your back, testify if it proves you’re innocent?
Wouldn’t you be forcing these people to testify, even if they didn’t want to, so you can prove you did nothing wrong? Why wouldn’t you release documents that support your case? How could you possibly let there be any doubt in the minds of the American people that you are innocent if you can prove it?
Steve Gilley
Reidsville
The liberals are going nuts. Prove your innocence? It’s not the way it works. Let’s try this Steve. You have been accused of sneaking out of your house and having sex with an underage guy in the park. Prove your innocence! Hmmm. That’s not right is it? Shouldn’t your accusers have to prove you are guilty? Shucks, who cares about the law when you are a liberal Trump hater?
