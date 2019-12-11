It’s obvious the Republicans want Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump to run this country.
They want to take us back to pre-1776, when there was no Constitution or Declaration of Independence.
Back to the good old days when King George ran the show.
The Republicans are selling out our democracy and the balance of power for a dictatorship in which the president is above the law and decides everything.
And where a few rich own the country (the Russian model of rule).
Thus, Congress becomes obsolete because the president ignores the laws, decisions and appropriations that Congress has made.
So, we really wouldn’t need Congress.
Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham, Thom Tillis, Richard Burr, Mark Walker, Ted Budd and Virginia Foxx could just pack up and go home.
The irony for them is that the jobs they have fought so hard to keep by pleasing Trump and doing his bidding are actually becoming unnecessary and obsolete. So the president is at liberty to simply just toss them aside.
The Republicans have ceded their job, responsibility and power to Trump.
Time for them to come home.
I’m hoping that in November 2020 — that is if King Trump allows an election — the voters can see through the sham the Republicans have created and will correct our nation’s current dangerous direction.
Lisa Fullington
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Oh puleeeeeezz, seek psychological help. The hysteria is spreading like wildfire. Now that impeachment has a certain end of failure, you poor ultra liberals have at least 11 1/2 months before relief can even be a wild possibility. How will you survive? Are there enough spaces remaining at mental health hospitals?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.