President Trump recently tweeted that the four female U.S representatives “who originally came from countries whose governments are some of the worst, most corrupt and inept countries anywhere in the world are now loudly telling us how to run our government.”
Well, someone has to tell this current occupant of the White House how it should be run because clearly Trump doesn’t know how to run the government.
Anyway, No. 1, three of the four women are originally from the United States, and the fourth one came to the United States as a child. Further proof that Trump rarely knows what he’s talking about.
Then he says they should go back to where they came from. I think he means Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota and New York. He at least should know New York isn’t a foreign country, but who knows? He does appear from his irrational words to be getting a little frazzled.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Trump isn’t a racist. Really? Saying, “Go back to where you came from,” is the shameful cliché of a racist. Proving that Donald Trump, without a doubt, is our racist in chief.
Whatever moral ascendency the GOP had with the American people ended Wednesday night in Greenville, N.C.
Gary Parker
Archdale