Here’s a letter you might want to tape to your fridge for future reference: Our national debt now stands above $22 trillion. Our economy is booming, but so is our debt burden.
When the inevitable recession (or worse) strikes there will be nothing to draw on to bail us all out. Nothing. The Republicans used to be the party of fiscal responsibility, but no more. Republicans’ big new idea was that lowering taxes would improve the economy and thereby give us the opportunity to lower the national debt ... but no more. Now lowering taxes just means more free government and more and more wasteful military spending.
Democrats may be the party of “tax and spend,” but Republicans have turned into the party of “Spend and spend.”
I haven’t heard word one from Trump or what’s left of the Republican Party about a plan to lower the national debt. We will all come to regret it.
Kent Boyles
Greensboro
This Trump economy is a Potemkin village on stilts that ignores not only the national debt, but the astounding increase in personal debt held by a large number of American citizens and companies. This is what happens when interest rates are held low when an economy thrives - debt maintenance is easier to manage.
As you say, if the economy takes a dive, the margins will be called and we will be in a bad place. Or to say it another way - those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it.
