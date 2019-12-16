Here’s a letter you might want to tape to your fridge for future reference: Our national debt now stands above $22 trillion. Our economy is booming, but so is our debt burden.

When the inevitable recession (or worse) strikes there will be nothing to draw on to bail us all out. Nothing. The Republicans used to be the party of fiscal responsibility, but no more. Republicans’ big new idea was that lowering taxes would improve the economy and thereby give us the opportunity to lower the national debt ... but no more. Now lowering taxes just means more free government and more and more wasteful military spending.

Democrats may be the party of “tax and spend,” but Republicans have turned into the party of “Spend and spend.”

I haven’t heard word one from Trump or what’s left of the Republican Party about a plan to lower the national debt. We will all come to regret it.

Kent Boyles

Greensboro

