N.C. legislators and Gov. Cooper are locked in a battle with the state budget caught in the middle. At issue is the governor’s insistence that North Carolina expand Medicaid to more than 600,000 of our citizens. Republicans are touring the state to show the dollars that are put at risk by this inaction.
This is a classic choice between dollars and people. Republicans are betting on the money.
Despite studies done over and over that clearly show that Medicaid expansion benefits both citizens’ health and the state economy, the Republicans are offering to sponsor another study. The key reason provided not expanding Medicaid, as has been stated for years, is that “the federal government cannot be trusted to fulfill their promised funding in future years and N.C. would be stuck with a new major expense.”
Since both the White House and Senate are currently controlled by Republicans, and Phil Berger is a knowledgeable leader within the N.C. Republican Party, I must assume he knows what he is talking about.
Therefore, one must conclude that the Republican Party cannot be trusted to keep its promises to the people.
Gov. Cooper should not relent on this critical issue.
Jade Osborne
Greensboro
