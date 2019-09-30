Hostages often become grateful to their captors for small, calculated acts of kindness.
Experiencing this “Stockholm Syndrome,” prisoners see their tormentors not as the creators of their misery, but as givers of relief.
N.C. House Republicans seem to be trying to establish such a relationship with voters, taking things away and giving smaller versions back as “gifts.”
Gov. Cooper’s proposed budget was more generous in its allocations for schools, teachers and infrastructure than is the reduced House version, which the governor subsequently vetoed.
Republicans boast that the smaller allocations in their budget are “fiscally responsible.” They do not mention that they themselves reduced the available funding by tucking into their budget yet another tax cut for corporations, which in North Carolina already pay taxes at a lower rate than do families earning $20,000 or less per year.
The most deceptive GOP behavior, however, has been over health care.
After countless misleading statements about the unreliability of federal funding for Medicaid expansion, Republicans are now promoting HB 655, a bill that wraps those same federal dollars inside a renamed, less efficient, costlier administrative package they will doubtless smilingly tell us is “better than Obamacare.”
David Hammond
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.