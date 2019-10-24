This week, 25 U.S. House Republicans entered a secure room used in the impeachment inquiry.
Most were not authorized, since only members of three committees conduct the hearings, per House rules. They also violated security protocol by using phones.
Why did they do this? To find out, I called my representative, Mark Walker.
Members of his staff said Rep. Walker did it because hearings were not being conducted in public.
I expressed concern, noting House rules, which include Republican members on the committees. I asked if Rep. Walker didn’t agree with the rules.
My process questions were dismissed — staff said they weren’t engaging on this. I took that to mean there wasn’t a logical reason for this demonstration.
I’m disappointed that so many adults serving in Congress resorted to an adolescent prank, rather than following a process for rule change if that’s what they wanted.
I drew my own conclusion: This was done because they don’t have facts to challenge the damaging testimonies to date.
Please call your representatives and, if they did not support this immature act, thank them.
If they did support it, ask why and then think about that the next time you elect officials to Congress.
Kathy Wheeler
Summerfield
“I drew my own conclusion: This was done because they don’t have facts to challenge the damaging “testimonies to date.
And this conclusion is based on your intimate knowledge of the secret behind-closed-door testimony? You are incredible. It’s folks like you that make me proud that I am no longer a Democrat.
