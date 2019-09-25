I must admit that I am feeling sorry for Republicans lately.
Since the election of Donald Trump, they have had to swallow a lot of their pride by reversing their primary objectives and oft-stated moral authority to support his behavior and policies.
Remember when Republicans were for fiscal responsibility and then voted in a trillion-dollar deficit with unnecessary tax cuts that primarily benefited the wealthiest?
Remember when Republicans chastised President Clinton for his moral dalliances and for lying under oath to the point of instigating impeachment proceedings?
Now they choose to defend their leader, who is a habitual liar and who takes sarcastic jabs at children concerned about the world they will inherit.
They deny the truth clearly before them and condone actions by their leaders that no parent would allow of their children.
Lying, bullying and cheating to win are all traits being exhibited at both the national and state levels by Republicans today.
What is missing from Republicans today is honor and a spine to do the right thing.
When one of their own speaks up to hold to account what is happening, they are turned on and cast out by their brethren.
I feel sorry for them.
Jade Osborne
Greensboro
