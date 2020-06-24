It’s too late! Too late for the N.C. senators and members of Congress to “question” Donald Trump’s ability.
Trump never changed. We all knew what he was going in.
The most blame falls on the Republican leaders who sacrificed principle for power.
North Carolina’s own Sen. Thom Tillis knew better but backed the wrong horse when he hitched his star to “Do No Wrong” Trump.
Sen. Richard Burr knew better and was in a powerful role.
But he cashed in his chips before declaring lame duck status with two years left in his term.
In the rush to leave the sinking USS Trump, the politicians are scrambling for lifesavers that are harder to find than a North Carolina Republican lawmaker with a conscience.
Phil Koch
Greensboro
