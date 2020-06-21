Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., personifies a major factor in White America’s long-time failure to deal with racism.
There have always been black folks willing to give them cover.
The death of George Floyd opened minds. Never in my lifetime have we come this close to talking honestly about systemic racism.
People of all races are protesting and appear willing to talk about the main factor that leads to African Americans being brutalized by police.
Now, Scott has taken part in the Republicans’ pretense of doing something about police brutality while never acknowledging racism.
Scott willingly stood there while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell lied about President Obama doing nothing to try to stop abusive policing it during his eight years. Both Trump and McConnell know that this is a lie because Trump’s administration overturned key recommendations of Obama’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing.
Trump says that he will sign nothing that the police do not agree to. This is the same position he took after pledging to the teens in Florida to do something about gun violence and then saying that he would only do what the NRA agreed to.
The end result will be that nothing is done while Republicans are in the majority in the Senate. Vote, people!
Jo Lynn
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.