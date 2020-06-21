Senate GOP proposes police changes, less sweeping than Dems' (copy)

Sen. Tim Scott (right), R-S.C., accompanied by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (center) and other Republican senators, speaks at a news conference Wednesday to announce a Republican police reform bill on Capitol Hill in Washington.

 The Associated Press

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., personifies a major factor in White America’s long-time failure to deal with racism.

There have always been black folks willing to give them cover.

The death of George Floyd opened minds. Never in my lifetime have we come this close to talking honestly about systemic racism.

People of all races are protesting and appear willing to talk about the main factor that leads to African Americans being brutalized by police.

Now, Scott has taken part in the Republicans’ pretense of doing something about police brutality while never acknowledging racism.

Scott willingly stood there while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell lied about President Obama doing nothing to try to stop abusive policing it during his eight years. Both Trump and McConnell know that this is a lie because Trump’s administration overturned key recommendations of Obama’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing.

Trump says that he will sign nothing that the police do not agree to. This is the same position he took after pledging to the teens in Florida to do something about gun violence and then saying that he would only do what the NRA agreed to.

The end result will be that nothing is done while Republicans are in the majority in the Senate. Vote, people!

Jo Lynn

Greensboro

