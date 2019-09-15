Deb Butler

Rep. Deb Butler protests the budget override vote.

Republican State House representatives conspired to cheat the people of North Carolina out of a legitimate state budget last week. Republicans assured the Democrats there would be no votes while some members would be attending a 9/11 memorial. Shortly after they left the floor, a vote was held despite Democratic Rep. Deb Butler’s loud objections.

The governor’s veto was unjustly overturned by a vote of 55-9. For two months the Republicans have been trying to get three-fifths of the members to override the governor’s veto. There are 120 members in the House, 65 Republicans and 55 Democrats. If all members were present, 72 votes would be needed to overturn the veto. Little more than half of the House, mostly Republicans, was present for the vote as a result of the Republicans’ deception.

As a native New Yorker, I am bewildered and disgusted by these events. On Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists murdered more than 3,000 Americans. On the anniversary of this horror, N.C. House Republicans exploited their memory to enact legislation that the people of North Carolina do not want.

This is not only a gross miscarriage of justice but a moral disgrace.

Jane Kraemer

High Point

