The Republican Party gets millions of dollars from the National Rifle Association and the pharmaceutical industry in order to elect Republicans. Republicans control the Senate and the presidency. There is no gun control due to this. A mentally ill person can buy a gun and semi-automatic weapons are allowed (anyone need a machine gun for hunting or protection?). There is no relief from terribly high drug costs and poor people have to choose between food and the drugs that are keeping them alive.
Does anyone have an estimate of how many deaths can be attributed to these Republican Party policies?
Jack Mooney
Greensboro