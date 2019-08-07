Weakened but unbowed, NRA head digs in against gun control (copy)

In a Feb. 1, 2017, file photo, National Rifle Association Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer Wayne LaPierre listens at right as President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. In the latest national furor over mass killings, the tremendous political power of the NRA is likely to stymie any major changes to gun laws. The man behind the organization is LaPierre, the public face of the Second Amendment with his bombastic defense of guns, freedom and country in the aftermath of every mass shooting.

 Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Associated Press

The Republican Party gets millions of dollars from the National Rifle Association and the pharmaceutical industry in order to elect Republicans. Republicans control the Senate and the presidency. There is no gun control due to this. A mentally ill person can buy a gun and semi-automatic weapons are allowed (anyone need a machine gun for hunting or protection?). There is no relief from terribly high drug costs and poor people have to choose between food and the drugs that are keeping them alive.

Does anyone have an estimate of how many deaths can be attributed to these Republican Party policies?

Jack Mooney

Greensboro

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.