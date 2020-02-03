On Jan. 23 you reported that Democrats argued to remove President Donald Trump from office to “protect our democracy.”
Bulletin: One cannot protect something one does not have. We do not have a democratic form of government.
Under the Constitution, our federal government is a republic, not a democracy. Moreover, Article IV, Section 4, of the Constitution requires the federal government to guarantee that each state has a republican form of government. Rather than citizens voting on every issue (democracy), we elect representatives who decide issues for us (republic).
For simpletons who are ensnared by the whirlpool of nonstop news about the impeachment hearings and who do not get the point, consider the Pledge of Allegiance, which mentions allegiance to a “republic,” not a “democracy.”
I do not defend the president’s abhorrent conduct and personality, but let’s keep perspective: Our republic, being stronger than one man, is not at risk. It will not fall because we have a dysfunctional president and regardless of his removal from or retention in office.
After all, the republic repeatedly withstands dysfunctional legislation and conduct by Congress and dysfunctional Supreme Court decisions incredibly far detached from the law found in our Constitution.
Charles A. Jones
Greensboro
