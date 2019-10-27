I was disgusted to read that Rep. Mark Walker of Greensboro was one of the clowns involved in that circus at the Capitol Wednesday.
I thought the incident was appalling and should never have taken place.
The public is smart enough to understand the process the committees are going through in trying to get the facts. This is a very serious matter, and it needs to be shown a lot more respect. Republicans that are on the committees and a part of the process have stated that they are involved in the questioning. Doing it publicly would be counterproductive.
The investigations into the Mueller report were done publicly, and many of these same people used that opportunity to get in front of the cameras and make speeches. I happened to see Rep. Gaetz, Wednesday’s ringleader, when his opportunity to question Mr. Mueller came up. He never asked a single question. He used his time to speechify.
I could tell from the remarks he made that he hadn’t even read the report. He added nothing to the process at all.
Kathleen Fitzgerald
Greensboro
