A huge thank-you goes to Congressman Mark Walker for standing up for our president, Donald Trump! How wonderful it was to see our congressman walking up those steps with the intent of making the wishes of the Republican Party well known. We, the people, elected Republicans, support Republicans, support our president and do not support these ridiculous impeachment proceedings.
We watched with unabated joy that Congressman Walker had the strength and tenacity to stand up for constituents in the 6th District and in the United States. If only we could elect more like him.
Diane Parnell
Reidsville
The writer is a chair of the Rockingham County Republican Party.
