It was so sad to witness “Pastor” Mark Walker embarrass himself and his district with his stunt several days ago in the bowels of the U.S. Capitol. As if his fawning over President Trump hasn’t been ridiculous enough, he let the world see how shallow he truly is by misrepresenting his party’s participation in the process.

The silver lining in all of this is that congressional districts will be re-drawn for the 2020 election, and hopefully “Pastor” Walker will be back in the choir loft full time next November. Maybe one day he will explain to us all, the “Christlike qualities” that he so admires in Donald Trump.

John Graham

Greensboro

