It was so sad to witness “Pastor” Mark Walker embarrass himself and his district with his stunt several days ago in the bowels of the U.S. Capitol. As if his fawning over President Trump hasn’t been ridiculous enough, he let the world see how shallow he truly is by misrepresenting his party’s participation in the process.
The silver lining in all of this is that congressional districts will be re-drawn for the 2020 election, and hopefully “Pastor” Walker will be back in the choir loft full time next November. Maybe one day he will explain to us all, the “Christlike qualities” that he so admires in Donald Trump.
John Graham
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
dang it is obviously open season on reviling the born again Christian.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.