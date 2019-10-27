Republican U.S. Rep. Mark Walker (copy) (copy)

Rep. Mark Walker

 Allison Lee Isley/Journal

Rep. Walker should apologize to citizens

How shocking to see our congressman, Mark Walker of Greensboro, participating in the childish stunt of storming the secure hearing room last Wednesday during an impeachment deposition.

He and several dozen others rushed into the room with forbidden cellphones, pizza, sandwiches and snacks.

His face was clearly visible since he was standing in the row behind Rep. Gaetz.

All of them should be ashamed and embarrassed for acting like pre-schoolers.

We expected more from all of you. But you are not adults.

You should not even be given the dignity of representing us.

Mark Walker, you owe all the citizens of the 6th District on apology immediately.

Rodna Hurewitz

Whitsett

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.

Tags

Load comments