Rep. Walker should apologize to citizens
How shocking to see our congressman, Mark Walker of Greensboro, participating in the childish stunt of storming the secure hearing room last Wednesday during an impeachment deposition.
He and several dozen others rushed into the room with forbidden cellphones, pizza, sandwiches and snacks.
His face was clearly visible since he was standing in the row behind Rep. Gaetz.
All of them should be ashamed and embarrassed for acting like pre-schoolers.
We expected more from all of you. But you are not adults.
You should not even be given the dignity of representing us.
Mark Walker, you owe all the citizens of the 6th District on apology immediately.
Rodna Hurewitz
Whitsett
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.