You wouldn’t know it from watching the news, but AIDS, TB and malaria remain global emergencies. In 2017, nearly 1 million people died from HIV/AIDS, another 10 million were infected with TB, and after 10 years of steady declines, malaria cases are now back on the rise.
As we mark World Health Day today, it’s so important that lawmakers like Rep. Mark Walker continue full funding for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and malaria, one of the most effective and efficient health organizations on the planet. The Global Fund has helped save 27 million lives over its first 15 years and a fully funded Global Fund could help save 16 million more lives between 2021-2023.
This year, Rep. Walker has the opportunity to help continue this impactful, bipartisan program by supporting the continuation of the U.S.’s historic one-third pledge to the Global Fund, which will be leveraged to incentivize billions of dollars in investments from other donors. It’s important to me that North Carolina’s lawmakers are leaders.
Gina Cloe
Greensboro