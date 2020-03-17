My persistent concern about costly N.C. Rep. Jon Hardister is his conflicting two faces. One is public; the other is legislative. In public, young Jon gallivants around, appearing at news media-attentive ribbon-cuttings for businesses, social services agencies and community organizations. Well-meaning, deceptively attractive, suggesting support when his legislative persona contrasts markedly.
While basking in the attention at public events, Hardister supported the job-killing, business-thwarting House Bill 2 that cost Guilford County and North Carolina millions of dollars we needed. For years, his action flushed those dollars down the toilet of your choice.
What about the hypocrisy of Hardister’s recent presence at the opening of a child care facility in an African American neighborhood not even in his district? Yes, Jon wanted to be seen there, bless his heart, but he and his GOP handlers will not support Medicaid expansion that would support people needing that agency and other vital social services institutions, especially in the midst of coronavirus crisis.
Oh, yes, we’re all paying for Jon’s costly ways. Those regressive sales taxes on services and groceries pay for the tax cuts of the high-income bracketeers.
Let’s face it. We cannot afford Jon Hardister anymore.
Ivan Saul Cutler
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
have you ever tried to contact him? a phone call? a message? a letter? he is very very accessible and eager to hear what you and anyone has to say.... he is kind and tender-hearted and open... do you prefer to bash and hate him w/ a nasty LTE instead of talking to him? why dont you run against him?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.