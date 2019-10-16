ss (copy) (copy)
Since the beginning of the Industrial Revolution, the Earth’s temperature has risen at an alarming rate, spurring all of the things we are now experiencing, such as rising sea levels, storms with increased intensity, fires, floods and great damage to our biodiversity.

But if you are still skeptical about climate change and think we would be better off with fossil fuels, think again. Renewable energy is growing faster than any fossil fuel.

Coal is facing another downturn as renewable-energy jobs are booming, even in some of the states heavily invested in fossil fuels.

It is less expensive to create renewable energy than to run existing coal plants. And, because many states are setting 100% clean energy goals, there is going to be a huge demand for workers to build and install wind turbines and solar panels. In some states closed coal plants are being converted into solar-plus-storage facilities.

Here is the really good news: Renewable energy jobs offer higher wages than the national average and 45% of all workers in clean energy have only a high school diploma.

Saving the planet. Creating great jobs with higher wages. A win-win for everybody!

Toni Lindahl

McLeansville

