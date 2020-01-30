Democrats ( Jan. 22) want the Senate to oust Trump “to protect our democracy.” That’s rich. Democrats and their mainstream media confederates snickered flippantly that Republicans might not accept Hillary as president; the Democrats’ “leadership,” mainstream media and many of your letter writers never accepted that 63 million voters elected Trump president. That’s 18 million more votes than Bill Clinton got in 1992.
Before Mueller’s investigation, Democrats and mainstream media subjected us to a strident stream of salacious rumors and anonymous tips. Twenty-five million dollars and two years later, Mueller didn’t find treason — or anything else.
Finally (!) Democrats discover an unseemly discussion between President Trump and the Ukrainians and impeach him. Yea! Now you excoriate Sen. Burr ( Jan. 29) because he does not see sufficient grounds to remove Trump. I thought Obama was far more impeachable than Trump with his issuance of executive orders and “waiving” the enforcement of laws he opposed, routinely flouting his duty to execute the laws faithfully.
The Republicans’ impeachment of Clinton was petty and childish. Ditto for Democrats impeaching Trump. This is not trivial; removing Trump from office will make every president a target whenever the other party has control in Congress. That is a risk to democracy.
Walter J. Sperko
Greensboro
