I recently went to dispose of my recycled newspapers and plastic bottles. I had not heard or read that the containers located at local city fire departments had been removed. I contacted the city’s help line and was told they were removed and would not be replaced. The reason was that the containers had been contaminated with regular trash. We also had to stop recycling glass containers due to the expense for the city.
I live in the county and would like to continue recycling my items. Where do I go?
Is there anywhere in Guilford or Rockingham County that I can dispose of my items?
It is sad that we all cannot contribute to the health of our community because of a few who failed to follow the rules.
Debbie Morton
Greensboro