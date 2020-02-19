As we welcome “March Madness” back in Greensboro, let’s not lose sight of how we lost countless concerts, tournaments and conventions.
Let’s not forget that state Rep. Jon “HB 2” Hardister not only championed enshrining bigotry into law, he celebrated doing it.
Greensboro lost millions in revenue because of Hardister’s support for House Bill 2 (the infamous “bathroom law”) and we should never forget.
We can’t afford Hardister because he cost our community both in dollars and reputation.
While he pretends to be moderate, he votes with the radical right-wing Republicans whose agenda is to privatize public education, demean teaching as a profession and suppress the rights of minority voters.
Enjoy basketball, concerts, conventions and the dollars they bring to our community — but never forget that Jon Hardister purposely worked to push all that out of North Carolina!
John Graham
Greensboro
