This is a quote from today’s News & Record (Dec. 15): “Now Tillis is so passionately in love with all things Trump that Melania may be starting to worry.”
That was not said by some muckraking individual or some irate letter to the editor. That was said by Allen Johnson, executive editorial page editor. That is a comment of the lowest order. Think about the possible implications of such a statement. We the readers deserve better than this.
Allen Johnson owes Thom Tillis an apology. He owes Melania and President Trump an apology. He owes the readers of this newspaper an apology. And he owes me an apology.
I was deeply offended by such a “lack of grace and magnanimity,” oddly enough words used by Mr. Johnson later in the article to describe another individual.
Mitch Childress
Gibsonville
Apologies and apologizing are extinct, Where have you been!
“Imagine the implications of such a statement”, jeez, now you owe ME an apology. Anyways, that’s pretty sensitive for a presumed member of a group of voters that tell people who don’t think ‘pc’ is an explicative to go cry to their safe space. Nobody owes you an apology. If your letter was written from the other side of the aisle, Francis, Eds, or Myles would have some snappy ‘silly letter’ comment to hilariously sling your way because the ‘silly letter week started early’ bit is so fresh and witty. I hope mine is just a hot take and that you were writing in jest; if not, all apologies.
