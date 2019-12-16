Tillis (copy)

This is a quote from today’s News & Record (Dec. 15): “Now Tillis is so passionately in love with all things Trump that Melania may be starting to worry.”

That was not said by some muckraking individual or some irate letter to the editor. That was said by Allen Johnson, executive editorial page editor. That is a comment of the lowest order. Think about the possible implications of such a statement. We the readers deserve better than this.

Allen Johnson owes Thom Tillis an apology. He owes Melania and President Trump an apology. He owes the readers of this newspaper an apology. And he owes me an apology.

I was deeply offended by such a “lack of grace and magnanimity,” oddly enough words used by Mr. Johnson later in the article to describe another individual.

Mitch Childress

Gibsonville

