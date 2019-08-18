20190713g_nws_glass_recycling (copy)

Laura Wolf adds to a bin recently of recyclable glass at the drop-off site on Price Park Drive in Greensboro. The glass sites are popular, but general-use recycling drop-off sites have been discontinued.

 Laura Wolf adds to a bin recently of recyclable glass at the drop-off site on Price Park Drive in Greensboro. Khadejeh Nikouyeh News & Record

Why do we no longer have drop-off recycle bins? There is a very simple answer. We had them and we blew it. A small minority of the residents of Greensboro are a bunch of slobs. The recycle bins are for recyclable material, they are not garage receptacles and their location is not a dump for your day-to-day garbage.

There used to be recycle bins behind Costco, Smith High School and Hester Park which were nothing but garbage dumps and an eyesore to everyone. I am sure these are just a small example as they are the ones I have used. Why should the men working at the recycling facility have to work in that kind if filth. It belongs in the landfill not a recycling facility.

It is always a small portion of the population that ruins it for everyone else. We have all seen this scenario played out many times and it is never going to end. I wonder how many of those slobs who deposited their trash illegally were checking their surroundings to see if anyone was watching — probably all of them. They knew what they were doing was illegal, but what the hell, it’s only garbage.

Bob Slone

Jamestown

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.