I would like to respond to Tom Heiple’s recent letter (April 16) about clearing the voter rolls of obsolete registrations and deceased citizens; of course, this needs to done.

The problem is that Mr. Heiple’s letter stated that it is because of Democratic abuses that mandate this need.

I would like to point out that, in the most recent — and worst — election cheating I have ever seen was the recent 9th Congressional District election, which had to be invalidated and re-run because of Republicans’ fraudulent mishandling of absentee ballots.

Before casting aspersions, Mr. Heiple should look in his own backyard.

E.T. Edwards

Greensboro

