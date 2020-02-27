I am an attorney who practices in New York and New Jersey. A few years ago, I was trying to help a single mother who was living from paycheck to paycheck. Her wages were garnished by the IRS for a major tax debt that had been hanging over her for years.
A friend in Greensboro said I should talk to Gavin Reardon. Gavin knew more about the issue than any other lawyer I spoke to — or anyone at the IRS. He worked on it — totally for free — for more than a year, getting the entire tax debt wiped out. Our client even got a substantial refund from the IRS. She was so stunned that she broke down crying. She kept saying, “You don’t understand; things like this just don’t happen to me.” It scares me to think what happens to most people in that situation. Because of Gavin, our client got a chance at a better life. I wish I could vote for Gavin for District Court judge myself. I hope you will.
Peggy Baurkot
Basking Ridge, N.J.
