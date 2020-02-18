I have a confession. In most elections, I don’t vote for judges because I don’t know enough about the candidates to make an informed decision.
This year is different because I recently met Gavin Reardon, a candidate for District Court judge, and he is extremely impressive.
After a childhood of poverty, Gavin went on to become a Marine after being given a second chance by a District Court judge when he was a teen. As a Marine, he was rose to the rank of lieutenant colonel, earned a law degree and received a Bronze Star for service in Iraq. As an attorney, he served as a prosecutor, a criminal defense counsel and is now in private practice.
His education and experiences have resulted in a man who has the compassion, objectivity and knowledge to make fair and unbiased decisions for everyone in Guilford County — not free passes but second chances to hold people accountable and give them an opportunity to prove that one bad choice doesn’t condemn them for life.
Julie Cooper
Greensboro
