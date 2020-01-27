Gavin Reardon is an exceptional candidate for District Court judge. He has the education and background you’d hope to see in a judicial candidate — 25 years as an attorney, senior managing editor of the Tulane Law Review and teacher at MIT. He has practiced civil and criminal law, and has prosecuted and defended. He has argued cases from the N.C. Supreme Court to District Court.
He also has a compelling life story. He grew up poor, a beneficiary of food stamps and Head Start, and was homeless at 16. He joined the military, and earned college and law degrees thanks to the Marines. After serving 20 years, he retired a lieutenant colonel with a Bronze Star.
After 9/11, he re-enlisted for active duty, returning to Iraq, even though it meant leaving his children and law practice in Greensboro. I believe Gavin would make a great addition to the Guilford County bench. This race will be decided in the primary election.
When you vote, please scroll all the way down your ballot to the judicial races, and join me in voting for Gavin Reardon.
Martha Shafer
Summerfield
