Mark Burnett created the Trump image that hoodwinked his electorate. As the producer of “The Apprentice,” Burnett crafted the image of Donald Trump as an excellent businessman with a proven track record, despite copious evidence to the contrary. Essentially, the Trump brand became real in the eyes of his electorate. The reality is that the show was edited and fabricated with no access to conflicting data. Consequently, people fell in love with, and voted for, the image/mirage that resulted.
When I growing up in the 1980s, there was a mass delusion that WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) was real wrestling. Of course, it was all orchestrated. There was no real competition; it was fictional entertainment presented as reality. Trump is no different. There was never any legitimate leadership. There were no real ethical business practices that honored employees and contracts.
Trump was only able to exist because Burnett, through “The Apprentice,” created the man they came to love. Sadly, Trump’s electorate was oblivious to what was happening; they couldn’t help themselves. The heavily edited mass Trump delusion continues through his denying of facts, his repeating of falsehoods and his catering to the fears of his electorate.
Tom Murray
Greensboro
