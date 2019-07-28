In his July 23 Counterpoint, Rep. John Faircloth accuses Gov. Cooper of “playing politics” with his budget veto. This comment brought various things to my mind, most of them unpleasant.
“Playing politics” presumably means taking an action because the “player” hopes it will assist his or her re-election rather than because of the benefits it might bring to constituents. Gov. Cooper’s veto was not “playing politics,” but was based in large part on the great benefits he believes expanded Medicaid will bring to North Carolinians in terms of more folks with insurance, more jobs and fewer hospital failures.
In any case, politicians of both parties are always accusing their opponents of playing politics, and, indeed, most of them probably are. How is it that this practice usually begins within weeks after elections and gains momentum as the next election approaches? It seems to me that politicians spend a lot more time raising campaign funds and running for re-election than they do on the business of the people. Is there anything that can be done about this?
It is also clear to me that the “us versus them” mentality that infects most of our politicians is also preventing them from doing anything beneficial.
Richard G.Cox
Greensboro