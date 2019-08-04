Twenty years ago no American ever went about his or her day at work, school or in daily associations thinking, “What must I do or not do or to prove I am not a racist?”
Unfortunately, this has now become a reality for millions of Americans intimidated into acquiescing or not engaging persons of color with whom they have an issue or complaint having nothing to do with race. Despite every conceivable law, government agency, bureau, commission, college admissions board and major corporate HR department being stacked in favor of people of color to achieve the stated goal of diversity over qualifications, we continue to hear this drumbeat narrative of white privilege and institutional racism, to maintain outrage among people of color while shaming people who don’t have a racist bone in their body.
So, when President Trump attacks decades of stupidity, corruption and incompetence resulting in the deplorable conditions in Baltimore and then refuses to be cowed by the race card, tens of millions quietly say “about time.”
These are the people Trump relates to, not pathetic white supremacists who can’t get 100 people to a rally.
So keep calling Trump a racist. It just makes him stronger.
William Warner
High Point