When George Zimmerman was on trial for killing a man, (one who had marijuana in his system and was in the process of physically assaulting Zimmerman), he was referred to by most mainstream newspapers, led, of course, by The New York Times, as a “white Hispanic.” I was not familiar with that term until then, but it was used frequently.
But recently Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, when she was complaining about President Trump saying mean things about her, was labeled a “woman of color.” If one were to look at pictures of the two of them, he might wonder how each came to deserve their description. But, considering the bias of the mainstream media, the answer should be obvious.
Fred Pearlman
Greensboro