ACE Speedway opening night (copy)

Fans react to an incident in the closing laps of the Mini Stocks race on Saturday at Ace Speedway. An estimated crowd of 4,000 crammed into the stands to watch one of North Carolina’s first sporting events with spectators for the first time since March.

 Walt Unks/Lee Newspapers

I was appalled when I read that Robert Turner and his son Jason opened the Ace Speedway in rural Alamance County on Saturday night, allowing 4,000 spectators, including children, inside.

Social distancing was not required and only about 10% wore masks. Imagine the shower of “dreaded droplets” from the yelling fans, possibly infecting those attending.

I was shocked that 4,000 citizens would openly defy the recommendations of our governor based on top medical experts. I was shocked that parents would allow their children the risk of exposure to a virus with no known cure, easily transmitted, and a sometimes quick death.

I am wondering if these are the same citizens who will be voting for our next leader; the same citizens who don’t understand when a police officer says, “Get out of the car with your hands over your head”; the same citizens who carry weapons outside the Capitol? If so, what chance will our children and their children have for a safe, sane and happy life?

Ellenor Shepherd

Greensboro

