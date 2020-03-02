It was upsetting to read the letter from three Greensboro rabbis in Sunday’s News & Record criticizing presidential candidate Bernie Sanders for choosing not to attend a recent AIPAC conference (“Sen. Sanders’ AIPAC remarks misrepresent,” March 1). Rabbis Fred Guttman, Andy Koren and Joshua Ben-Gideon describe AIPAC (the American Israel Public Affairs Committee) as being “one of the few bipartisan organizations left in our country.”
That statement is false. There are thousands of nonpartisan groups in the United States. More importantly, AIPAC is utterly partisan, representing the interests of one party: the Likud Party of Israel. When anyone dares to criticize Israel, AIPAC goes on the attack, accusing them of anti-Semitism.
So, although it may claim to be bipartisan, AIPAC equates Judaism with Zionism, which is like equating being an American with being a Christian.
Years ago, I attended an AIPAC meeting in Greensboro and was distressed to hear the leaders express unwavering support for their best friends in Congress, including Jesse Helms, Dick Armey, Trent Lott and Phil Gramm.
When I pointed out that these men were opposed to everything that I, as a liberal Jew, supported, including civil rights, voting rights and public education, I was escorted out of the room. I oppose religious fundamentalism of all stripes, whether it is Christian, Muslim or Jewish.
AIPAC is a fundamentalist organization and Bernie Sanders knew he could not get a fair hearing from them.
Gary Kenton
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
So Gary likely there is much truth in your letter, so thanks for much or at least some truth. But Gary, keep it real, youre not as you call yourself "a liberal jew", youre at best an atheistic/humanistic jew (atheist/humanist first and jew last if really even jewish at all, like bernie)... And while you might always oppose the fundamentals of faiths such as Christianity, Islam and Judaism, you are a proponent for the fundamentals of your religion atheism/humanism. Yes Gary, you are one of the fundamentalists that you hate. Shalom you shameful putz.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.