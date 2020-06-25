We are in the midst of a pandemic and health care is more important than ever. It is unconscionable that the Republican leaders of the General Assembly stubbornly refuse to expand Medicaid, which would save lives and bring billions of desperately needed federal dollars into our state.
Rural hospitals are closing and hundreds of thousands of people are losing their jobs — including many of our essential workers who do not have insurance.
More than 208,000 North Carolinians currently have no realistic access to health insurance. With Medicaid expansion, an additional 626,000 people would be covered and more than 42,000 jobs would be created over the next five years. Our state is one of only 14 not to have expanded Medicaid coverage. The numbers make it a no-brainer: The federal government pays 90% and hospitals pay the other 10%.
It seems the only way we will get this fiscally responsible and humane change is to elect new leadership. Nicole Quick is running in House District 59 and expanding Medicaid is one of her top priorities. She will fight for better health care for all North Carolinians.
Please join me in voting for Nicole Quick this November.
Pamela Rosendale
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.