My belief is that when Vladimir Putin took power in Russia, he was disgusted at the collapse of the Soviet Union and the decline of Russian power.
He decided on a strategy to bring the United States down and build Russia back up. He devised a plan that is working well.
He would not attack the U.S. militarily but attack by sowing division to weaken our republic. He is succeeding and many citizens in this country either don’t know it or don’t care.
Putin cares nothing for President Trump but he knew how divisive this man would be.
He would love for an extreme leftist to get the Democratic nomination, knowing this would further divide the country.
The more the divisiveness, the happier Putin is.
Right now, our country is being controlled by the extreme right wing of the Republican Party. The extreme left wing of the Democratic Party is getting stronger.
For those of us who want to save our democracy, the best hope is that we overcome our divisiveness.
I hope enough of us will vote for the candidates who want to protect our republic.
Lee A. Gable
Greensboro
