Bodycam

I am concerned about the erosion of civil rights. The freedoms granted in our national and state constitutions are the bedrock of democracy: when these freedoms are denied, we sink into totalitarianism. Currently, the N.C. Court of Appeals is considering laws and policies related to the public’s access to police body cameras and whether we are free to discuss what we see and hear.

We can be penalized for sharing information that is in the public interest. Chilling free speech makes transparency and accountability of the police to the citizens impossible.

One response to this civil rights attack is for people to video record police on duty or interacting with the public, which is entirely legal. It might deter police from violating our civil liberties, whether they do so with politeness or brutality. An assertive, educated public is key to dealing with police misconduct. We have a right to protection from unauthorized searches and seizures.

We have a right to expose police lies that exonerate officers acting criminally. Police are not above the law. Take a buddy along and film the police. Perhaps we will see fewer unjust police actions that target blacks and poor people.

Signe Waller Foxworth

Greensboro

