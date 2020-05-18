20200511g_nws_churches reopen (copy)

On behalf of Providence Church, we would like to thank Khadejeh Nikouyeh for her lovely photos of our May 10 morning worship service (May 11).

Our one goal is the glory of our Savior Jesus Christ who gave himself for us, so we were glad for the News & Record to take unsolicited notice of our worship.

We were saddened to see several comments and letters printed that indicate a belief that we did not adequately social distance and that this may represent some recklessness or arrogance on our part.

Though the angles of the photos do not show it clearly, we kept everyone in immediate family groups six feet or more apart, practiced hand hygiene, and encouraged anyone with illness symptoms not to attend.

Providence Church desires to be a good witness of the life the Lord Jesus gives to those who trust him, and we wish to answer these concerns of our neighbors with humility.

We love our neighbors and are committed to doing our part to serve the well-being of our community.

Shane Anderson

Greensboro

The writer is clerk of session of Providence Church in Greensboro.

