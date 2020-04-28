As a fellow nurse with 34 years of experience, I would like to applaud Amber Brown and other health care workers who went to Raleigh for a peaceful protest last week. Amber went because she wants to protect patients and the public from more exposure to the deadly coronavirus. It was terrible enough for the counterprotesters to treat health care workers with such disrespect by screaming at them and not respecting social-distancing rules.
Then a few counterprotesters had to sink even lower by attacking Amber’s appearance. I would like to tell those counterprotesters that, when you become our patients, we will still treat you with respect and dignity. We will not make fun of your weight or remind you that many of your own self-imposed health habits have high mortality rates. We will be there to protect you, to provide you care with professionalism. We will do anything possible to help you heal and return to your loved ones. The next time someone wants to harass a health care worker, please think about this. Treat us with the dignity and respect that we give our patients every day. Amber is a true hero. Treat her as such.
Lynne Bailey
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.