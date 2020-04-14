In the Easter Sunday Ideas section, the editor’s column involved “the burden of labels.”
In a letter to the editor that same day, a NextGen N.C. organizer, Andrea Stitzel (“Protesters have no right to violate order”), chastised the men who were conscientiously 6 feet apart, praying across from an abortion clinic in Greensboro, which compels me to point out an irony and a truth.
The burden of the label that she used in her letter was “anti-choice activists.”
These men were peacefully praying for the greater good: the health and souls of the pregnant women and children. Please watch the movie “Unplanned,” which speaks to this.
“Anti-choice activists” is a label so twisted in definition. Choice is the baseline in all situations; no one can be “anti-choice.”
We teach our children to be responsible for their choices. The Bible begins with Adam and Eve’s choice and reveals the Creator’s ever-present mercy. These caring men brought a choice of life because of their pro-life beliefs.
Please, NextGen members, visit Room at the Inn/Greensboro and see how they house and care for pregnant women in need.
The COVID-19 pandemic is taking lives, and our country is united against it to minimize the number of deaths.
Abortion continues to be a greater pandemic in that it is taking 10 times more lives of future generations because we are not united against it.
Randal Romie
Greensboro
