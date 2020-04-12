In response to “Abortion protesters” (April 6): As a young woman living in the Triad, I am appalled that anti-choice activists have chosen to put their limited view of women’s rights above public health and common sense. Despite the temporary stay-at-home order last week, four male activists protested at a Women’s Choice Clinic in Greensboro on March 28, and now other members of their group are suing Greensboro’s mayor and a police lieutenant for First Amendment infringement.
If these activists won’t stop during a pandemic, as a NextGen North Carolina organizer, I can’t stop, either. But I’m considering the health of my community by working digitally to raise awareness of happenings like this and organizing the youth vote to remind those trying to strip away the right to choose that we won’t allow it. We will use our voices to let our fellow citizens know that we want this right protected.
The best way to ensure this right is protected is by showing up to vote this fall to elect representatives who care about people and our rights. Make sure you’re registered to vote because, while life all around us has changed, the November election isn’t going anywhere.
Andrea Stitzel
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.