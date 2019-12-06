Turley

George Washington University Law School professor Jonathan Turley testifies during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday on Capitol Hill.

It was both humorous and painful to watch the House Judiciary Committee’s odious passion play the other day when they paraded before the cameras a panel of three bitterly partisan and imperious law professors lecturing us on why President Trump must be removed from office.

The depth of their hatred and anger was obvious. In fact, one of these clowns used a clearly planned disgustingly gutter dig at Trump’s son in response to a question from a Democrat congresswoman.

All they offered were their opinions but the facts didn’t add up. The fourth witness, George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley (a Democrat who voted for Bill Clinton and Obama) presented the most compelling argument against impeachment.

For those of you who would like to hear Turley’s opening statement, (“This is wrong. Being mad is no basis for impeachment.”) please go to https://tinyurl.com/tgr5jj3.

This entire exercise is a pitiful shame and farce. The Democrats should be careful what they wish for. Make America Great Again. Trump 2020.

Fred Gregory

Greensboro

