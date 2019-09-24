I would like to offer my support to the adults and parents who were ready to protest the probation of the cheerleaders at North Stanly High School for holding up a poster of support for President Trump’s re-election in 2020.
I am positive that these adults/parents were only interested in supporting these young ladies right of freedom of expression and freedom of speech. We all know that most of them were not doing this because of support for Donald Trump.
If the same cheerleaders had displayed a banner supporting a Democratic candidate (let’s say Elizabeth Warren or Joe Biden), I know these same adults would have raced to show their support for these cheerleaders to exercise their freedom of expression.
And, it would not matter to them that in a few years most of the young ladies will probably look back with sadness the sign that they once held so proudly. After all, these adults were only concerned with these girls having the right to freely express themselves.
It had nothing to do with politics. We all know that, don’t we?
Lee A. Gable
Greensboro
Let's face it, most Trump supporters lack the mental wherewithal to get your sarcasm. The handful smart enough to get it won't comment here because they know you're right. 60 million republicans who can't tell the difference between a treasonous, corrupt, rapist conman and a competent leader. Scary, isn't it? What our country has become. Or what the fat criminal Trump has exposed the republicans to be.
