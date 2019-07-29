Regarding the possible privatization of liquor sales in North Carolina: Given the amount of money involved in liquor sales in any state, coupled with my natural distrust of politicians, I have to wonder if other agendas are involved that the voters are unaware of.
What’s the incentive for the private sector to get involved in such a price-regulated business as liquor sales? Where will they make their money? They will do so in three ways:
1) Move to minimize the amount of rent they pay for floor space (i.e., cheaper and less secure quarters).
2) Eliminate all loyal state employees and replace them with cheaper labor (i.e., low pay and poor benefits).
3)Introduce a mix of inventory that has a higher profit margin (i.e., potato chips, candy bars, wine, beer, etc.).
I urge N.C. voters to look at other states around us and they will see that this is a really bad idea.
John Roberts
Reidsville