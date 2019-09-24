Earlier this year, state Reps. Jon Hardister and Pricey Harrison were among the four primary sponsors of HB 971, which would eliminate the ABC system and privatize the retail sale of liquor. This would negatively impact our city and especially east Greensboro. For example, the bill would permit a liquor store every 1,500 feet. That is more than 1,100 feet closer than the minimum separation for group homes in Greensboro.
Higher concentrations of liquor stores tend to be magnets for criminal activity, putting greater pressure on local law enforcement. We also note that private liquor stores tend to prey on minority neighborhoods. One need only look at urban areas in other states with private liquor stores to understand what major corridors in east Greensboro could become if HB 971 were to pass.
We are disappointed that two Guilford County representatives would sponsor this bill without first speaking with local elected officials and community organizations. It is unclear whether they even discussed HB 971 with the other members of the Guilford delegation before filing it. For these reasons, we, the members of the Greensboro Men’s Club, vigorously oppose HB 971 and any other efforts to completely privatize liquor sales in North Carolina.
Frankie Jones
Greensboro
This letter is submitted on behalf of the Greensboro Men’s Club.
