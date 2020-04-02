Hopefully, Walter Sperko’s proposal is connected to April Fool’s Day (letter, “Let demand dictate price of toilet paper,” April 1).

His proposal would allow unlimited purchases of toilet paper for the well-to-do while others would do without. The most equitable method would be to restrict quantities purchased. All responsible stores should post prominent notices that they reserve the right to restrict purchases of any hoarded items.

Perhaps this would have averted the present shortages if this had been done as soon as the hoarding began. Let us hope that common sense prevails.

Hans Roethling

Greensboro

