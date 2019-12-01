Former Trump adviser undercuts GOP impeachment defenses (copy) (copy)

President Donald Trump walks to the Marine One helicopter after speaking to the media on Nov. 20.

 Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

America has been giving away billions of hard-earned taxpayer money, every year, for decades, to foreign countries, many of which are corrupt, international predator nations, who poke their fingers in America’s eye at every opportunity. And no previous Congress or president has attempted to stop or even greatly reduce this unjustified and unjust horrendous waste.

Trump says, “Wait a minute; this makes no sense at all.” Only a fool, who is $22 trillion-plus in debt, continues borrowing money, to give it away, often to its adversaries! Trump begins an attempt to correct this travesty, obviously upsetting the status quo, the Washington bureaucracy, the “deep state,” the “swamp” dwellers. So, the “usual suspects,” aided and abetted by the mainstream media, began a three-year (so-far) concerted effort to overturn the results of the election of a U.S. president. I hope, miraculously (certainly not through the mainstream media) the general public is made aware of what’s happening, so it can again be heard in 2020, as it was in 2016.

Clyde L. Hunt Jr.

Greensboro

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.

Tags

Load comments