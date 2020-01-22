The Latest: WTO chief says debate over trade rules will last (copy)

If Donald Trump’s jury consisted of his peers, like me, I would listen to all the evidence and arguments. Then I would vote.

His actions are no secret. He used foreign aid funds as a bribe to promote personal interests. Despite his protests of innocence, Trump forbade any of his staff to answer legal requests to testify — even with testimony that could have countered the accusations. In so doing, he obstructed justice in denying the House committees that represent the people (like me).

Interestingly, Trump’s legal team and his party leaders don’t deny his actions. They challenge the process, not the crimes he’s accused of.

If this is a political witch hunt — if he’s blameless in usurping powers neither authorized by the Constitution nor by tradition; if his behavior is acceptable groundwork for more power grabs in the future, and is a template for future presidents — then he is not guilty.

If his actions add up to what our Founding Fathers meant as a threat to a balance of power in our government and is a criterion for removing a scoundrel from office before he makes things worse, he is guilty.

Phil Koch

Greensboro

