Our president: what a playa!
Not a great negotiator, this president gets played in every negotiation. The Saudis played him by turning him against our best ally in the area, Qatar, which hosts the largest U.S. military base in the Middle East. Putin played him by interfering in the 2016 election and then lying right to his face until Trump publicly stated, “I believe him,” against all of the U.S. intelligence conclusions. Most recently, North Korea played him by getting everything they ever dreamed of, a meeting with a U.S. president, without giving up a single thing.
While Trump cooed and fawned over the “great and super smart” Kim, the North Koreans were building new factories for missile production and ramping up their uranium refinement program.
Yeah, he’s a playa all right.
Joseph Saldarini
Greensboro